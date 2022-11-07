Published: - Nov 07, 2022

Tehran Times - Nicaragua football team coach Marco Antonio Figueroa says that they are ready for the match against Iran and want to show how strong they are.

The match between Iran and Nicaragua will be held without the Iranian players who play abroad on Thursday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Team Melli play Nicaragua and Tunisia as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We know that Iran have fast and amazing players because we analyzed four matches of the team. I think the result of the match depends on what happens in the game,” Figueroa said.

“Iran are a strong team and look forward for good results. Nicaragua also want to show how strong they are, that’s why we are here in Tehran,” he added.

Iran are in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, England, and the U.S.

Team Melli will open the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21.

Carlos Queiroz’s men will meet Wales and the U.S. on Nov. 25 and 29, respectively.