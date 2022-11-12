Published: - Nov 12, 2022

Technosports - Omid Singh, an Iranian winger, has informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) via a representative that he is willing to surrender his Iranian nationality in exchange for an Indian passport in order to play for his nation internationally.

He said, ” My father, family members, and close friends all want me to play for the (Indian) national team. They feel I have a better future with India. There is a powerful mafia ruling the Iranian national team and they invite only their own players. It’s difficult for half Iranians.”

Iranian footballer Omid Singh wants to represent India

Born to a Punjabi father and an Iranian mother, Omid is an Indian (PIO) and entitled to a passport. He has made more than 100 appearances in the Persian Gulf Pro League, the top tier of Iranian football, representing clubs such as Naft Masjed Soleyman, Esteghlal Khuzestan, Pars Jonoubi and Nassaji.

In the 2012–13 Persian Gulf Pro League, Omid Singh made his professional debut with Gahar Zagros. The next year, he played in the Azadegan League with Naft Masjed. He joined Esteghlal Khuzestan in 2016 and won his first Persian Gulf Pro League championship with them. The next year, he joined Pars Jonoubi Jam and was a crucial part of the team’s first-ever Azadegan League championship.

In 2019, Indian manager Igor Stimac, who had supervised Cefahan SC in Iran, was contacted and asked to join the national team. But at the time, Omid wasn’t sure if he wanted to get the essential Indian passport he needed to represent the country.

“According to my contract with East Bengal, a popular Iranian TV program said that I did not want to play for the Iranian national team. I want to be in India. “It was tough for me (in Iran) when East Bengal refused to comply,” said Omid, who signed a two-year deal with the Kolkata giants before being acquired by Shree Cement in 2020.

“I have not signed any contract with any team here. Because I see it as a way of protesting the current situation in our country. I got offers from other leagues, other countries, but I didn’t want to go to another country because India remained on my mind,” he said.