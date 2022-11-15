Published: - Nov 15, 2022

PLDC - Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Iran’s national football team, has rejected rumors about pressures to cross Sardar Azmoun out of the team.

Queiroz held his last briefing with Iranian reporters on Monday ahead of the team’s departure to Doha. His press conference was slated to be held on Sunday but it was canceled. Some reports claimed that the cancelation came because of differences over the team’s squad as there were pressures on the technical staff to eliminate Azmoun due to his open support for protests in Iran.

“There are always rumors around us,” Queiroz said, noting that “Sardar and one of our fitness coaches is in Qatar since yesterday.”

“I am not hiding the situation. There are problems behind the scene but it is our duty to solve them,” he added.

The coach said he strives to make decisions that are best for the team.

Queiroz had earlier named a final 25-player squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of the issues reflected in the Iranian media was the fact that he has invited four goalkeepers.

Defending his decision, Queiroz said he brought four goalkeepers “not only because they deserve it is a good support for our training sessions in Qatar.”

Addressing the situation over the total list, he said: “I do believe that in this present moment these players will give us a better balance in the team from the collaborative point of view.”

Team Iran are in Group B along with England, Wales and the U.S. The Persians will start the prestigious campaign on Nov. 21 against Gareth Southgate’s England. Iran will meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the U.S. four days later.