Sardar Azmoun fit for 2022 World Cup opener
Tehran Times - Sardar Azmoun will be fit for Iran’s opening match with England, slated for Monday in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Azmoun, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, tore a calf muscle in early October and faced a fight to be fit for Iran’s first match of the tournament against England in Qatar on Nov. 21.
He suffered a calf muscle injury while warming up for the match against Porto in Group B of the UEFA Champions League in early October.
Team Iran are in Group B along with England, Wales and the U.S. Iran will also meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the U.S. four days later.
Comments (0)
There are no comments posted here yet