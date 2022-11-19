Published: - Nov 19, 2022

Tehran Times - Sardar Azmoun will be fit for Iran’s opening match with England, slated for Monday in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Azmoun, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, tore a calf muscle in early October and faced a fight to be fit for Iran’s first match of the tournament against England in Qatar on Nov. 21.

He suffered a calf muscle injury while warming up for the match against Porto in Group B of the UEFA Champions League in early October.

Team Iran are in Group B along with England, Wales and the U.S. Iran will also meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the U.S. four days later.