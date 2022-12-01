Published: - Dec 01, 2022

Tasnim – Chelsea could be linked with a move for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old in the past and his outstanding form for club and country may see him finally make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Back in August, Portuguese outlet A Bola (via The Sun) claimed that Chelsea was lining up a last-minute move for Taremi, who was valued at £22 million, as it looked to bolster its depleted forward line.

Taremi has taken his club form onto the international stage as well, bagging a brace against England in his nation’s opening Group B encounter at the World Cup before providing an assist in the victory over Wales.

The forward has also been linked with Lazio and Milan.