Power Ranking: Iran Moves Down Four Places
Tasnim – Iran has moved down four places in the World Cup 2022 Power Rankings.
Team Melli played poorly for most of their matches and failed to book a place in the Round of 16.
Carlos Queiroz’s team has dropped to the 24th place.
Iran lost to England 6-2 and the US 1-0 and defeated Wales 2-0 in Doha.
Japan has moved four places to 20th and South Korea climbed five places to 25th.
Another Asian team Australia has also moved up four places to 27th.
