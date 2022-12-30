Persepolis Forward Locadia Breaks Silence

Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Jurgen Locadia has broken his silence on leaving the Iranian club.

The Dutch striker canceled his contract with Persepolis a week ago, leaving Iran for his homeland due to his wife’s illness. He later announced that he would not return to Iran for family reasons.

Now, Locadia has posted a text on his Instagram account.

“As we say goodbye and welcome the new Year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on all that has happened over the past 12 months. It’s been a year filled with challenges and uncertainty, but it has also been a year of growth, learning and resilience," he said.

“I’m grateful for the lessons learned, the moments of joy and laughter and for the opportunities that were presented," Locadia added.

“I’m not here to be liked, I’m not here to please everyone. If I wanted attention or outside validation… I would have talked to every news outlet about what happened in Iran. I choose not to. People close to me know what happened. I’m not here to apologize to anyone," he concluded.