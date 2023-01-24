Brazilian Forward Leandro Pereira Linked with Persepolis

Tasnim – Leandro Marcos Peruchena Pereira is on the verge of joining Iran’s Persepolis football club.

The 31-year-old forward has most recently played in the Japanese side Gamba Osaka.

Persepolis had previously been linked with Brazilian forwards Nicolas Godinho Johann and Wellington Luís de Sousa.

Pereira started his playing career at Ferroviária in 2011 and has also played in Brazilian clubs Portuguesa and Palmeiras and Japanese teams Matsumoto Yamaga and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Persepolis leads the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.