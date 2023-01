Esteghlal Defender Yazdani Joins Sepahan

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team defender Siavash Yazdani joined Sepahan on Sunday.

The 31-year-old player has penned a 2.5-year deal with Sepahan for an undisclosed fee.

He was deemed surplus to requirements in Esteghlal in the January transfer window.

Yazdani previously played in Sepahan from 2017 to 2019.

Sepahan and Esteghlal are favorites to win Iran Professional League.