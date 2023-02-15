Iran Football Team to Play Russia in March

Tasnim – Iran national football team will play a friendly match with Russia in late March.

Head of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj said the friendly will be held in Tehran on March 22 or 23.

Russian team Zenit will also play Iranian club Sepahan in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium on Friday.

The Russian women football team will travel to Tehran to play Team Melli Banovan as well, Taj added.

Iran’s Sports Minister Hamid Sajad welcomed his Russian counterpart Oleg Matytsin in Tehran on Wednesday.