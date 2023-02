Tomorrow, Sepahan will play FC Zenit in Iran

PLDC - Tomorrow, Sepahan and FC Zenit will play in a friendly match at the Naghsh Jahan Stadium in Isfahan.

It will be broadcast from Varzesh TV at 15:30 Tehran Time on February 17, 2023.

Sepahan leads the Iran Professional League (IPL) with 42 points, three points ahead of Persepolis and Esteghlal.