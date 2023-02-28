We Want to Show Capabilities against Qatar: Samad Marfavi

Tasnim – Coach Samad Marfavi says that the Iranian players are ready to show their capabilities against Qatar in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023.

Iran is scheduled to face Qatar in Group B on Wednesday.

“This is a very important tournament for us as we want to showcase the best of Iranian talent. Asia's best are here and we want to compete against them to show our capabilities,” said Marfavi.

“Qatar is a big team. It did well in qualifying, but so did we. Both teams are strong but I hope that we produce our best.

“We have talented players who can compete against the best of Asia and we will do our best to deliver,” added Marfavi.

The tournament, formerly known as the UFC U-19 Championship, makes a return after five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and both coaches are looking forward to seeing their young talent showcasing their abilities.

Qatar head coach Inaki Abadia said he expects a highly competitive affair with all 16 teams equally strong.

“The COVID-19 pandemic meant an opportunity lost for young players so my players are excited to be playing in this tournament,” the Spaniard said.

“All the teams will be equally good and we are looking forward to competing against them,” said Abadia.