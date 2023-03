Karim Ansarifard Linked with Aris: Report

Tasnim – Iran international forward Karim Ansarifard has been linked with a move to Greek side Aris.

Greek media reports suggest that the 33-year-old striker will return to the Super League Greece.

Ansarifard has previously played for the Greek teams Panionios, Olympiacos and AEK Athens.

He currently plays at the Cypriot football team Omonia.

Ansarifard represented Iran in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.