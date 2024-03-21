Edgar Davids Visits Iran Football Team Training

Tasnim – Ex-Netherlands midfielder Edgar Davids has traveled to Tehran, capital of Iran, to attend Team Melli’s training.

He was awarded Iran’s No. 8 shirt in his visit to the training.

Iran will meet Turkmenistan on Thursday in the Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

Davids also awarded the Netherlands’ shirt to Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Davids, 51, was a member of the Netherlands from 1994 to 2005 and scored six goals in 74 matches for the Oranje.