Tractor FC (IRN) 0-0 Al Shamal SC (QAT) [VIDEO]

AFC - Tractor FC and Al Shamal SC played out a goalless draw in their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27™ clash on Monday.

The stalemate sees Islamic Republic of Iran’s Tractor picking up their first point in the League Stage while Al Shamal of Qatar settled for a second consecutive draw in their debut campaign.

It was a cagey start with neither team able to gain a foothold on the game although Al Shamal enjoyed a lot more possession.

In the 15th minute, there was a half-chance for the visitors when Ben Romdhane collected the ball on the left flank and tried to find Federico Bais in the box, only for Tractor goalkeeper Parsa Jafari to read the situation.

As the first half progressed, Tractor started to get a grip on the game but their best effort was only a Shojae Khalilzadeh header in the 35th minute from Farshad Faraji’s long throw which bounced harmlessly into the grasp of Babacar Seck.

The intensity improved after the interval as both teams went in search of the breakthrough.

Yousouf Sabaly set up Bais for a rasping shot from outside the box in the 53rd minute which Jafari had to react fast to push over the bar.

At the other end, Seck produced a brilliant double stop four minutes later, a strong right hand to parry Mohammd Naderi’s fierce drive before putting his body on the line to stop Danial Esmaelifar’s point-blank follow-up.

Al Shamal had chances to snatch a late winner with Romdhane stopped by a superb Faraji sliding challenge, then Michael Termanini drove into the box only to drag his shot wide and in the end, both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.