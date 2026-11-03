Yahya Golmohammadi Named New Iran U23 Head Coach

PLDC - Former Persepolis manager Yahya Golmohammadi has officially been appointed head coach of Iran's U23 national football team after signing a contract with the Iranian Football Federation.

The appointment follows the departure of Hossein Abdi, who resigned after Iran's disappointing campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. The Iranian Football Federation accepted Abdi's resignation following the team's elimination from the tournament.

Following Abdi's exit, federation officials held discussions with several Iranian coaches as they searched for a replacement. After multiple rounds of negotiations, Golmohammadi emerged as their preferred candidate.

The experienced Iranian coach, who previously enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Persepolis, had been managing Iraqi club Duhok during the current season.

Golmohammadi was officially unveiled on Sunday at a ceremony attended by Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj, where he signed his contract and formally took charge of the national U23 side.

The appointment marks a new chapter for Iran's U23 team as Golmohammadi prepares to lead the country's next generation of football talent.