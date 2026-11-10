Saman Ghoddos retires from international football

PLDC – Saman Ghoddos has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to nine years with Iran’s national team.

The Ittihad Kalba midfielder announced his decision on Instagram after being left out of Iran’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Palestine and Iraq.

“After nine unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to the Iranian national team,” Ghoddos wrote. He described wearing Iran’s shirt as one of the greatest honours of his life and thanked his teammates, coaches and everyone who had been part of his time with Team Melli.

Ghoddos made his Iran debut against Togo in October 2017. He went on to represent Team Melli at three FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022 and 2026, as well as the 2019 and 2023 AFC Asian Cups.