Iranian Football Legend Hassan Habibi Passes Away

PLDC - Hassan Habibi, former captain and head coach of Iran's national football team and a prominent figure in the history of Iranian football, has passed away following a prolonged illness.

Habibi died at Shariati Hospital in Tehran, just one day after the passing of former Iran international Hamid Alidoosti.

Widely respected for his leadership and contributions to Iranian football, Habibi captained Team Melli to their first AFC Asian Cup title in 1968, securing his place in the country's football history.

After retiring as a player, Habibi continued his involvement in the sport as a coach. He guided Iran to a third-place finish at the 1980 AFC Asian Cup in Kuwait and later managed the country's U23 national team during the qualifying campaigns for the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

At club level, Habibi spent several years in charge of Ararat, helping establish the Tehran-based side as a competitive force in Iranian football. He also had coaching spells with Bargh Shiraz and Esteghlal Ahvaz.

Throughout his coaching career, Habibi worked with some of Iran's most celebrated footballers, including Nasser Hejazi, Ali Parvin, Hamid Alidoosti, Khodadad Azizi, Karim Bagheri, Yahya Golmohammadi, and Mehrdad Minavand.

Habibi officially bid farewell to international football on February 7, 1971, at Tehran's Amjadieh Stadium, during a match attended by legendary English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews.

His passing marks another significant loss for Iranian football, with the country mourning two respected figures in consecutive days.

PersianLeague.com extends its deepest condolences to Habibi's family, friends, and the entire Iranian football community.