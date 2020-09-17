Published: - Sep 17, 2020

Tehran Times - Alireza Mansourian has been appointed as new head coach of Tractor football team on Thursday.

The 48-year-old coach, who has also worked as Iran national football team interim coach in 2011, has penned a three-year contract with the Tabriz based football team.

Mansourian replaced Saket Elhami in the Iranian top flight football team.

Tractor were forced to part company with Elhami after the coach was handed three-month ban from all football activities after the disciplinary committee found him guilty of inappropriate conduct during Iran’s Hazfi Cup final.

Mansourian most recently coached Zob Ahan.

The former midfielder of Iran national football team has also headed Naft Tehran and Esteghlal from 2014 and 2017.

Mansourian led Iran U23 football team from 2011 to 2014.

He will be assisted by Mohammad Khorramgah and Alireza Dehghani in Tractor.

Tractor finished fourth last season in Iran Professional League.