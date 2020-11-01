Published: - Nov 01, 2020

Tasnim – Hooman Afazeli and Hamid Estili have been nominated to take charge of Iran’s Paykan football team.

Afazeli has been without a team since parting company with Machine Sazi and Estili has most recently coached Iran U 23 football team.

Abdollah Veisi parted company with the Tehran-based football team on Thursday with one week remaining to the start of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Veisi saved Paykan from relegation last season.

The new edition of IPL will kick off on November 6.

Paykan will start the new season with a match against Sanat Naft in Abadan on Saturday.