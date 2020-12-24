Published: - Dec 24, 2020

PLDC - A Belgian news outlet claims that Royal Antwerp FC is considering Marc Wilmots as a candidate to replace Ivan Leko.

According to Voetbalprimeur, Ivan Leko may leave the Belgian club as a Chinese club has shown interest in signing him. Although, no agreement has been concluded yet.

The outlet claimed that former Team Melli head coach Marc Wilmots is one of the candidates to replace Leko.

The report points to the friendly relations between Wilmots and the team’s sporting director Luciano D'Onofrio as a facilitator of the move.

The probable change may be important for the Iranian goalkeeper of Antwerp Alireza Beiranvand reportedly has problems with Leko. After a successful first debut against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Beiranvand was put into the starting XI of Antwerp against Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League but conceded two goals. After the game, Leko expressed regret over choosing Beiranvand for the game; Belgian media outlets linked Leko’s strange comments to his differences with the team’s sporting director.

If Wilmots takes charge of the team, Beiranvand may find more chances to play in European football particularly because it was Wilmots who had introduced Beiranvand to Antwerp after working with him in the Iranian national football team.