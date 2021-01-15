Published: - Jan 15, 2021

Ealingtimes - Brentford have completed the permanent signing of Saman Ghoddos following a successful loan spell.

The Iran international was midway through a year-long switch from French side Amiens but has now put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the Community Stadium until 2023, with the option of an extra year.

Ghoddos scored one and set up the other in last weekend’s FA Cup triumph over Middlesbrough, the latest in a string of impressive displays from the attacking midfielder – who has been on the losing side in just one of his 19 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Sweden and helped Ostersunds to the last 32 of the Europa League in 2017/18, played all three of Iran’s group games at the 2018 World Cup and has earned 22 caps for his country in all.

Ghoddos made his Brentford debut against Fulham in the Carabao Cup, setting up the opener for Marcus Forss, and his winner against Boro last time out was his first goal for the club.

He will look to add to his tally when the Bees can safely return to action - the scheduled visit of Bristol City on Wednesday was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests being returned within the Bees squad, with tomorrow’s trip to Reading also off.

Thomas Frank is among those to have tested positive – his result came back before last weekend’s FA Cup tie, which was overseen by Neil MacFarlane – and the Dane will be without influential centre-half Pontus Jansson when his side are back on the field.

The Swede has this week undergone surgery on a persistent ankle injury but while he will be out for the foreseeable future, Jansson hopes to return for the Championship run-in.