Published: - Sep 06, 2021

PLDC - Croatian head coach of Iran’s National Football Team, Dragan Skocic, has joined the team’s camp in Qatar.

Skocic, along with his assistant Vahid Hashemian, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The infection did not allow the two to train and coach the team before and during the match against Syria on Thursday in Tehran, although the match ended with an economical 1-0 win for Iran.

The team departed for Doha on Friday to prepare for the match against Iraq and the two coaches joined the camp in Qatar on Sunday morning.

The return of the head coach has brought peace and confidence for the players.

The return of the head coach has brought peace and confidence for the players.

Iran are in Group A of the third phase of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup along with South Korea, Iraq, Syria, UAE, and Lebanon.

Team Melli are seeking to win the third consecutive quota for the World Cup finals.