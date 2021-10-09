Published: - Oct 09, 2021

PLDC - Iran’s national football team performance against the UAE showed that they do not have a special tactic to reach the rivals’ box and instead, rely on the creativity and technique of individual players.

Iran won the Thursday match in Dubai 1-0 thanks to a goal by Mehdi Taremi. However, the team’s performance has drawn criticism while also raising concerns among fans and critiques.

Although the victory is a step forward in the road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, there are concerns regarding the next matches of the team if current problems are not addressed.

Iran escaped a red card thanks to VAR and if there was not such a system, the result could have been different. Team Melli had problems taking the ball into UAE’s box and the sole goal was scored thanks to creativity of strikers.

The fact about Team Melli is that although they are repeating victories and the number of Dragan Skocic’s wins with the team increases, it seems that the technique and creativity of players have a much more important role here than the tactics introduced by the technical staff.

Reviewing the Thursday match, one can see that Iran failed to create any dangerous opportunities in the UAE box. This performance against a team that had a slow and fragile defense is not acceptable and this should make the technical staff ponder.

One of the biggest weaknesses of the team is lack of agility and speed in passing the ball, especially in the center of the pitch; this allows the rival to easily block the strikers.

The central line of the team, which acts as the heart, is beating slowly and heavily and this will create many problems for the team if the rival is a bit faster.

If Skocic seeks to successfully go through the challenge of South Korea on Tuesday, he should consider a suitable tactic for goal scoring while also giving a solution to blow agility into the middle of the field so that Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi can find better chances thanks to their readiness.

Team Melli enjoy players who are in their best shape and could achieve the same results with any other coach. So, one cannot affiliate these victories to Skocic since the weaknesses related to the technical staff are more than the team’s strengths.

Iran are on top of Group A table with nine points from three matches.