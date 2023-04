Nassaji Reaches Agreement with Spanish Coach Inarejos

Tasnim – Iranian football club Nassaji has reached an agreement with Spanish coach Carlos Hernandez Inarejos.

The Ghaemshahr-based club parted ways with Hamid Motahari Saturday night following poor results in the Iran Professional League.

Nassaji has reached out to the 39-year-old coach to hire him on an 18-month deal.

Inarejos has most recently worked at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Arabi.

The team will represent Iran in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.