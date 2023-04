Iran Football Federation to Punish Clubs for Laser Lights

Tasnim – The Disciplinary Committee of the Iran Football Federation has announced that clubs are responsible for their fans’ disorder in Iran league’s matches.

Laser lights have been pointed at the players’ faces in recent matches in the league.

The committee has announced that the clubs’ fans will be deprived of the matches.

With four weeks remaining, Sepahan and Esteghlal lead the table in the Iran Professional League (IPL), followed by Persepolis.