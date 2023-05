Taremi Linked with PSG: Report

Tasnim – Porto football team striker Mehdi Taremi has been reportedly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

O Jogo reported on Friday that FC Porto’s Taremi is a name PSG is interested in this summer.

Furthermore, they’re not alone, as Ligue 1 rivals Lille OSC and FC Nantes are also keen on the 30-year-old.

The Iran international has scored 26 goals and registered 13 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Porto this 2022-23 season.