Azmoun, Taremi called up for 2023 CAFA

Tehran Times - Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun and Porto iconic forward Mehdi Taremi were called up for the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

Team Melli coach Amir Ghalenoei has invited 25 players to the National Team for the 2023 CAFA, which will be held in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from June 10 to 20.

Iran are drawn in Group A along with Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, while Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.

Iran Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Pourhamidi

Defenders:

Hossein Kananizadegan, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian, Ehsan Hajisafi, Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Vahid Amiri, Omid Nourafkan

Midfielders:

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Alireza Alizadeh, Mohammad Karimi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Reza Asadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saeid Mehri, Rouzbeh Cheshmi

Strikers:

Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, Shahab Zahedi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Mohammad Mohebi