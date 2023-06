Former Persepolis Defender Ansari Retires from Football

Tasnim – Mohammad Ansari, a former left back of Iran and Persepolis football teams announced his retirement from football on Friday.

He retired from football at the age of 31.

Ansari started his playing career in Esteghlal in 2012 but joined Persepolis after two years.

He won four Iran league with Persepolis as well as one Hazfi Cup and three Super Cups.

Ansari was also a member of Persepolis in two finals of the AFC Champions League in 2018 and 2020, where the Iranian team finished runner up.

He also played for Iran national football team four times.