Persepolis Midfielder Salmani Out for Season

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Yasin Salmani will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) season with a torn ACL.

He suffered an injury in the match against Gol Gohar in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

Persepolis won the match thanks to a goal from Shahab Zahedi.

Salmani will undergo surgery within two weeks.

The 21-year-old player joined Persepolis on a two-year deal in August.