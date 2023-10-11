Iran into AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran will head to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 focused on winning the title after ending their Qualifiers Group C campaign with a 6-0 win over Lebanon on Wednesday.

The 12-time champions topped the group with a perfect record of three wins, scoring 34 goals and conceding only four in a statement of intent.

Iran's place in the Finals was never really in doubt, having scored two wins before facing Lebanon but they took no risks as another splendid performance was produced at the Bishkek Arena.

They took the lead in the 11th minute through Behrooz Azimihemat with Mojtaba Parsapour adding the second just a minute later, the-afc.com reported.

Captain Hossein Tayebibidgoli further widened the advantage in the 14th minute with Saeid Ahmad Abbasi (16th) and Moslem Oladghobad (18th) adding to their commanding lead going into the break.

Iran took their foot off the pedal in the second half but Azimihemat still scored their sixth in the 37th minute.