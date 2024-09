Azmoun Scores As Shabab Al Ahli Beats Ajman [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Shabab Al Ahli defeated Ajman 2-1 in Matchweek 2 of the 2024-25 UAE Pro League on Friday.

Bogdan Pianic was on target for the visiting team in the 26th minute at the Ajman Stadium and Sardar Azmoun made it 2-0 in the 68th minute.

Junior Flemmings reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute.

Shabab Al Ahli sits third with six points out of two matches.

Al Nasr leads the table thanks to a superior goal difference.