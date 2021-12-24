Published: - Dec 24, 2021

Tasnim - Belgian top-flight football club Anderlecht has reportedly set its sight on signing Iranian winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Sayyadmanesh has recently returned to his parent club Fenerbahce but voetbalbelgie.be has reported that the Belgian team wants to sign the player.

According to the website, Anderlecht will sign Sayyadmanesh in the winter transfer window.

Anderlecht sits fourth in the Belgian Pro League table, 11 points behind leader Union Saint-Gilloise.