Published: - Sep 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national football team edged past Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly match thanks to the Mehdi Taremi’s second-half goal on Friday.

Substitute Taremi opened the solitary goal of the match in the 79th minute at the NV Arena in Sankt Pölten, Austria.

Darwin Nunez and Luiz Suarez made some scoring chances but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand kept a clean sheet in the first half.

Substitute Amir Abedzadeh also did brilliantly to save the goal in the second half.

Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, are scheduled to meet Senegal on Tuesday.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.