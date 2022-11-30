Published: - Nov 30, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran lost to the U.S. 1-0 Tuesday night and failed to book a place in the 2022 World Cup knockout stage.

In the match held at the Al Thumama Stadium, Christian Pulisic scored the winner in the 38th minute.

The U.S. football team dominated the first half and Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent created several chances but lacked the cutting edge to break down Iran defense.

In the 38th minute, McKennie found Sergino Dest making a run into the box and the Milan right-back promptly headed the ball across the goal, where a charging Pulisic met it and found the back of the net.

Iran were dominant team in the second half and put the Americans under pressure but failed to find the score a single goal.

England defeated Wales 3-0 and Iran could advance to the next stage for the first time ever and a draw would see them qualify for the knockout stage.

Iran started the campaign with a 6-2 loss against England in Group B and defeated Wales 2-0 to keep their hopes alive.eep their hopes alive.