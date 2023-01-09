Feyenoord stays top but need a late goal to draw at Utrecht [VIDEO]

Football-Oranje - Feyenoord are still top of the Eredivisie but they needed a late Alireza Jahanbakhsh strike to earn a 1-1 draw at Utrecht.

Arne Slot was without Quinten Timber and Gernot Trauner with Jacob Rasmussen coming into the defence while Lutsharel Geertruida moved into midfield. For Utrecht, Jens Toornstra started against his former club.

After only three minutes, Utrecht had the lead with Bas Dost laying the ball off for Toornstra to fire past Justin Bijlow.

Feyenoord came close to the equaliser ten minutes later, but Danilo’s effort came back off the crossbar. That was the closest the visitors came as Utrecht comfortably reached half-time in front.

Oussama Idrissi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Santiago Giminez, and Mats Wieffer were all brought on and Feyenoord improved in the second half. Sebastian Szymanski shot over from a good position, while Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas denied Giménez.

Ten minutes before the end, Tasos Douvikas hit the post for Utrecht and in the 90th minute, Alireza Jahanbakhsh fired Feyenoord level.

There was ten minutes added on and Feyenoord pushed for the winner and Giminez had the ball in the net late on, but the offside flag ruled it out.

Due to results elsewhere, Feyenoord remains three points clear at the top of the table, while Utrecht is in 7th.