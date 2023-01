AEK Athens Winger Mohammadi Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – AEK Athens winger Milad Mohammadi has been reportedly linked with Persepolis football team.

The 29-year-old player started his career in Persepolis youth academy in 2007.

Mohammadi has represented Iran national football team in two FIFA 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Persepolis is reportedly going to sign the player in January transfer window on an 18-month deal.