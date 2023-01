Majid Hosseini Scores As Kayserispor Beats Sivasspor [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Kayserispor football team defeated Demir Grup Sivasspor 4-1 in the 19th week of the Süper Lig.

Iranian international defender Majid Hosseinin opened the scoring for Kayserispor in the 24th minute at the Kadir Has Stadium.

Olivier Michel Kemen made it 2-0 in the 31st minute and Gökhan Sazdagı scored Kayserispor’s third goal.

Robin Yalçın pulled a gola back in the 52nd minute but Kemen scored once again in the 69th minute.

Kayserispor remained in eighth place with 26 points, 16 points behind leader Galatasaray.