Queiroz still in race to take charge of Iran

Tehran Times - Carlos Queiroz still has a chance to be appointed as Iran football team head coach.

Queiroz headed Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Team Melli suffered two defeats against England and the U.S. and earned a win over Wales and failed to book a place in the knockout stage.

The Portuguese coach’s contract ran out after Iran failed to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

The football federation is not in a hurry to appoint the new head coach for the National Team, since it has learned the lessons of previous years’ disastrous defeat for choosing Mark Wilmots as head coach.

Former Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic, who leads Oman at the moment, is among the candidates to lead the Team as well as Iranian coaches Amir Ghalenoei and Farhad Majidi.

The federation’s board of directors have not yet reached a consensus over the new head coach.

The possibility exists that the National Team will be headed by an interim coach in the upcoming matches.

With many experts showing dissatisfaction on re-appointing Carlos Queiroz, the Portuguese coach still has a chance to be named Iran new head coach.