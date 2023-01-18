Nemati, Pakdel Deemed Surplus to Requirements in Persepolis

Tasnim – Siamak Nemati and Hamed Pakdel have been deemed surplus to requirements in Persepolis.

The two players are allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Persepolis is going to sign several new players to strengthen their team in the second half of the Iran Professional League.

Pakdel joined Persepolis last season and scored five goals for the team but was forced to sit on the bench due to injury.

Midfielder Nemati has also remained an unused substitute in the current season.

The Reds are currently leading the table.