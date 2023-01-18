Nemati, Pakdel Deemed Surplus to Requirements in Persepolis

Siamak Nemati   Hamed Pakdel  

Nemati and Pakdel

Tasnim – Siamak Nemati and Hamed Pakdel have been deemed surplus to requirements in Persepolis.

The two players are allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Persepolis is going to sign several new players to strengthen their team in the second half of the Iran Professional League.

Pakdel joined Persepolis last season and scored five goals for the team but was forced to sit on the bench due to injury.

Midfielder Nemati has also remained an unused substitute in the current season.

The Reds are currently leading the table.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top