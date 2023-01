Persepolis Eyes Brazilian Forward Wellington: Report

Tasnim – Brazilian forward Wellington Luís de Sousa has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis.

The 34-year-old striker currently plays at the Japanese club Shonan Bellmare.

Wellington started his professional career in 2007 with Sport Club Internacional.

Brazilian center forward Nicolas Godinho Johann is reportedly on Persepolis’ radar as well.

Persepolis leads the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.