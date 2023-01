Sepahan Parts Company with Brazilian Defender Renato

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan parted ways with Brazilian Renato Palm da Silveira by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old defender had penned a two-year deal with Sepahan in July 2022 but failed to live up to expectations.

Renato had joined the Isfahan-based football club from Vila Nova Futebol Clube.

Sepahan is headed by Portuguese coach Jose Morais.