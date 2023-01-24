Ali Gholizadeh wants to leave Charleroi

Tehran Times - Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh is reportedly going to part company with Belgian top flight side Charleroi.

Gholizadeh’s wife, Yasaman Farmani, has returned to Iran for medical reasons and he wants to join her.

Gholizadeh was absent in the match against Club Brugge, where two teams spoiled share in a 2-2 draw.

The winger joined Charleroi from Saipa in 2018.

Gholizadeh was a member of Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian media reports suggest that he has been linked with a move to Persepolis.