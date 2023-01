Kuwaiti Forward Fereydoon Joins Sanat Naft: IPL

Tasnim – Kuwait-born Iranian forward Ali Fereydoon joined Sanaf Naft football club on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old striker has joined the Abadan-based football club until the end of the season.

Fereydoon started his playing career in Qatari club Al-Shamal and has also played in Al-Sadd, Al-Shahania and Al-Rayyan.

He has most recently played for Kuwaiti club Al-Arabi.

Sanat Naft sits 15th in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 16-team table.