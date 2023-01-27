IPL: Persepolis lose to Foolad [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team lost to Foolad 1-0 in Matchday 17 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Spanish midfielder Roberto Torres Morales lashed a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner in the 23rd minute in Ahvaz’s Foolad Stadium.

Moreover, Gol Gohar battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Mes Rafsanjan, Aluminum defeated struggling Sanat Naft 3-1 in Arak, Zob Ahan suffered a 3-1 home loss against Tractor, Paykan edged past Mes Kerman 1-0 in Tehran and Naft Masjed Soleyman and Havadare played out a goalless draw.

On Thursday, Esteghlal defeated Malavan 4-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and Sepahan edged past Nassaji 1-0 in Ghaemshahr.

Persepolis lead the IPL table with 35 points, followed by Sepahan Sepahanand Gol Gohar with 33 and 30 points, respectively.