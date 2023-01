Japanese Midfielder Sugita Signs for Foolad

Tasnim – Japanese attacking midfielder Yukiya Sugita officially joined Iranian football club Foolad.

The 30-year-old player has joined Foolad until the end of the season.

Sogita was a member of Iran’s Tractor from 2018 to 2020 and scored three goals in 37 matches for the team.

Foolad will play Saudi Arabian team Al-Faisaly in Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League on February 20.

The team has previously completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Roberto Torres.