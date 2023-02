Jahanbakhsh steals the show against PSV [VIDEO]

MNA – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored two goals for Feyenoord against PSV.

The Iranian footballer scored goals at 81th and 96th minutes in a match against PSV on Sunday.

Feyenoord and PSV shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the end of the game.

With the achieved result, Feyenoord remained top-flight at the Eredivisie, which is a professional football league in Netherlands for men.