QFA unveils Carlos Queiroz as new Qatar head coach

DOHA - The Portuguese coach has grown a reputation for his spells with the Iran National Team.

Qatar Football Association (QFA) has officially appointed former Iran coach Carlos Queiroz as the new Al Annabi manager until 2026.

“Carlos Queiroz is the new head coach of Alannabi. We wish the Portuguese coach all the best with our national team,” (QFA) announced on its social media channels.

The Portuguese coach has long been rumoured to be linked to take over as Qatar’s head coach after Felix Sanchez’s exit prior to the World Cup.

After signing the contract at Al Bidaa Tower, Mansoor Al Ansari, General Secretary of QFA, said Queiroz will be fixated on leading the Maroons in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

The 69-year-old famed football coach has grown a reputation for leading Iran to three consecutive World Cups.

Despite performing adequately, Queiroz resigned after Iran’s exit at the World Cup, leaving him as the longest-serving manager in the history of the Iran national team.

At the local level, Queiroz managed Portugal’s Sporting CP, the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in the Major League Soccer (MLS), and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The revitalisation of the coaching staff for Qatar comes after the country lost all three of its group stages match at the World Cup. As a result, the team became the first host nation to become the first team to exit the tournament.