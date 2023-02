Esteghlal Midfielder Amanov Linked with Nasaf

Tasnim – Esteghlal midfielder Azizbek Amanov has been linked with a move to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi.

The 25-year-old Uzbek midfielder joined Esteghlal from Lokomotiv Tashkent last season but he feels frustrated at the lack of playing time in the team.

Iranian media reports suggest that Amanov has canceled his contract with Esteghlal and is weighing up his offers.

Nasaf Qarshi will meet Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a one-off tie on February 19 in the 2022 Asian Champions League knockout round.