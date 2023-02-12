Foolad Determined to Prolong ACL Adventure

Tasnim – Foolad football team of Iran will meet Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabia in the knockout stage with both teams determined to prolong their AFC Champions League adventure.

Foolad will face Al Faisaly on February 20 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Al Faisaly finished top of Group E - ahead of FC Nasaf on goal difference - but that was subsequently followed by a shock relegation from the Saudi Pro League, the-afc.com wrote.

Al Faisaly, however, is very much in the running to make a speedy return to the top flight with the club sitting in fifth place but only three points adrift of the Saudi Division One top spot.

Foolad's form in the Iran Professional League has been patchy but that won't stop the team from a determined effort to advance to the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

Foolad will look to reproduce the form which saw it top Group C after registering three wins and three draws.